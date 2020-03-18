Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $61.52 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 140,193 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Keysight Technologies worth $61,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.44. The stock had a trading volume of 42,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,763. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average is $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

