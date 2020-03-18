Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $64.03 Million Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,328 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Anthem worth $64,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $14.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.31. The stock had a trading volume of 29,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,819. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.07 and its 200-day moving average is $276.04. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $216.27 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

