Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $67.64 Million Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,182 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.26% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $67,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 684.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,934,000 after acquiring an additional 350,712 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,252 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 76,462.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 93,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,344,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of THG traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.61. 2,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,814. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52 week low of $84.76 and a 52 week high of $144.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on THG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

