Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $68.03 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 120.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,421 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.01% of Columbia Sportswear worth $68,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,477,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,242,000 after purchasing an additional 290,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2,753.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 123,994 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 719.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 107,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.91.

Shares of COLM traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

