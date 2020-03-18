Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $69.25 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,159,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.43% of Graphic Packaging worth $69,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

