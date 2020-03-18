Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $69.81 Million Stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 114,428 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.92% of Nevro worth $69,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Nevro by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $165,000.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVRO stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.31. 5,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.05. Nevro Corp has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The company had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

