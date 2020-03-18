Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $70.23 Million Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 349,353 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.73% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $70,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 430,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,330. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.78%.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. AltaCorp Capital raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.24.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

