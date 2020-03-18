Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $70.52 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,315 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Xilinx worth $70,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Xilinx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,070 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,454 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,321. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.81.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

XLNX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.68.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.