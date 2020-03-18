Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $72.91 Million Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,819 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 4.08% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $72,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $3,401,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $943,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $762,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,347. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $41,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,832 shares of company stock worth $50,901,963. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

INSP traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.11. 31,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,801. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

