Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $77.43 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 891,407 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories worth $77,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,498,243. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

