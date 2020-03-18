Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $85.84 Million Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,189 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.14% of Five9 worth $85,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,121,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 5,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $1,019,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 155,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,559,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $859,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,791,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,884 shares of company stock worth $12,489,311. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,225. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $80.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.