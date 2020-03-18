Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $89.75 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 625,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 42,991 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.71% of Universal Health Services worth $89,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $8.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.19. 3,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,778. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.48 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.80.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.01%.

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.