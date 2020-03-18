Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $92.74 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 61,797 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.88% of Insulet worth $92,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $964,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Insulet by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,623,000.

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $7.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.81. 1,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,228. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.89 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $80.43 and a 12-month high of $219.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

