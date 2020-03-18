Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,297,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467,943 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 3.46% of Shake Shack worth $77,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

SHAK traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Shake Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $73.11.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

