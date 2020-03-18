Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $72.82 Million in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 174,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,820,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.10% of Tesla at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $207,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $862,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $34.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,543,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,094,774. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $721.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.09, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.49. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,386 shares of company stock valued at $75,239,780 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $710.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.36.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.