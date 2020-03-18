Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 331,376 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $92,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,693,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,172,000 after purchasing an additional 470,757 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,009,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,174,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 181,147 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.10. 1,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,813. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $132.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,394.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRTX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

