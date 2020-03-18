Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 89,879 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 130.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,879 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Intuitive Surgical worth $93,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $620.71.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $1,686,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $28.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $397.17. 90,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.00 and a twelve month high of $619.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $561.25 and a 200 day moving average of $560.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

