Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 394,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,643,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.14% of Raytheon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of Raytheon stock traded down $10.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.42. 525,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $115.98 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.