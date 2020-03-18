Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 257,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,781,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.57% of Trade Desk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 25.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,358,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 27.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $11.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.18. The company had a trading volume of 550,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,758. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.98 and its 200-day moving average is $243.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.31. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $153.05 and a 52 week high of $323.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.76, for a total value of $2,687,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,303 shares in the company, valued at $24,538,594.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total value of $21,319,554.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,844 shares of company stock valued at $39,426,585. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $330.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.25.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

