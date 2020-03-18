Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,891,896 eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,891,896 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,316,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.24% of eBay as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

EBAY stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.53. 2,765,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,780,587. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

