Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 259.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813,549 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.08% of AbbVie worth $99,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in AbbVie by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,901,293. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

