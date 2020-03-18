Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.64% of Everest Re Group worth $72,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE stock traded down $19.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.82. The stock had a trading volume of 43,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $170.50 and a twelve month high of $294.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

