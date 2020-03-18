Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Northern Trust worth $59,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.34. 28,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,995. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.77. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

