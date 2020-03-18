Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 116,427 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of General Dynamics worth $93,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 467,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,513,000 after purchasing an additional 109,595 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $6.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.13. 112,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,143. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $125.40 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

Several research firms have commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

