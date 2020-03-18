Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 105,395 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.66% of RingCentral worth $93,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in RingCentral by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.57.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,447. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $101.33 and a one year high of $252.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.87.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $471,295.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,851,733.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $1,188,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,394,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,940 shares of company stock worth $24,783,715. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.