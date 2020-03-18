Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,887,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 44,271 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.12% of Suncor Energy worth $61,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. 156,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,815,912. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.