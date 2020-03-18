Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 23,313 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,313 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.57% of EPAM Systems worth $66,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,223,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.10.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $13.28 on Wednesday, hitting $170.81. 57,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,541. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $248.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.87. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

