Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 262,962 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,345,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262,962 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.35% of Avnet worth $99,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE AVT traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,938. Avnet has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.