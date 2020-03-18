Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Broadcom worth $84,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.91.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,292 shares of company stock worth $106,455,013. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $16.50 on Wednesday, hitting $183.02. The stock had a trading volume of 600,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $180.23 and a one year high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

