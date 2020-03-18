Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 480,992 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 480,992 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Marathon Petroleum worth $78,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,368,000 after acquiring an additional 365,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,034,000 after purchasing an additional 293,075 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,325,000 after purchasing an additional 130,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. 2,587,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,937,826. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

