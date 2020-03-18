Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 58,000 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,613,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $88,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,125,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,250,000 after buying an additional 562,501 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 502,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 112,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,213,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

