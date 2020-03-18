Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 64,444 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,275,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,444 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $99,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. CNB Bank grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Shares of WAB traded down $3.31 on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.54. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $81.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.