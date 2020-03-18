Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 645,829 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 645,829 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.25% of Match Group worth $57,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 3,614.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 405,578 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.48. 298,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The firm had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Nomura lifted their price target on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

