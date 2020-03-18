Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 68,101 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 68,101 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Acuity Brands worth $60,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,349,000 after purchasing an additional 457,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 114,116 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 550,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,914,000 after acquiring an additional 69,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,594,000 after acquiring an additional 269,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands stock traded down $8.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.65 and a fifty-two week high of $147.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from to in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.44.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

