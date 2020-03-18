Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 701,413 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 701,413 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $86,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 218.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 178,130 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 128.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 430,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 242,256 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,099. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

