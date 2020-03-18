Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 91,200 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,211,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 91,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ford Motor worth $67,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 218,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 192,475 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Ford Motor by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 86,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.72.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,076,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,724,488. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

