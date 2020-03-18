Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $86.87 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 567,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,867,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.59% of Kansas City Southern as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $6.78 on Wednesday, reaching $114.42. 9,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Benchmark started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.94.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

