Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137,630 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.20% of Lam Research worth $85,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lam Research by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,838 shares of company stock worth $13,873,962 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded down $16.16 on Wednesday, hitting $213.14. 270,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.05 and a 200-day moving average of $273.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $171.04 and a 12-month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $314.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.57.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

