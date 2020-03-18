Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,193 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $62,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in Novartis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Novartis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 44,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Novartis by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Novartis stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average is $90.44. The company has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.