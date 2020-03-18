Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 687,938 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $63,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.19.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,472,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,242,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,629 shares of company stock valued at $573,995. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

