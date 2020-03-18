Lp Bleichroeder Buys 81,400 Shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $183,150.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Identiv alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 13,212 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $59,189.76.

On Friday, February 28th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 100 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $448.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 5,836 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $28,888.20.

On Monday, February 24th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 23,149 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $111,809.67.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 178,335 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $884,541.60.

Shares of Identiv stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. 83,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,219. Identiv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.73 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Identiv Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 780.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Identiv by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Identiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INVE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Identiv from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.21.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.