LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,786 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LPL Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after buying an additional 426,793 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.67. 48,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,392. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.63. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.43.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,734.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $97.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

