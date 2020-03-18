Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $264.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of LULU opened at $144.88 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $266.20. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.72.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,970 shares of company stock worth $22,189,135. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $763,460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $278,952,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,776,000 after acquiring an additional 275,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $55,117,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

