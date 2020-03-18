LUNA Price Tops $0.21 (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, KuCoin, GDAC and GOPAX. In the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.48 or 0.02259557 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00192879 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00039455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00036215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for LUNA is terra.money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Upbit, GOPAX, GDAC, Bittrex, Bitrue and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

