Lunyr (LUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 44.2% lower against the dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00008698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BigONE, Huobi and Gate.io. Lunyr has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lunyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.02217496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00193354 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr’s launch date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, BigONE, Gate.io, BiteBTC, Liqui, YoBit, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.