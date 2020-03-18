LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 160.90% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of LYFT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on LYFT to in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

LYFT stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,215,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,235,236. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. LYFT has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that LYFT will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $439,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,061.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter worth $42,175,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $7,829,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $17,984,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

