M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target Cut to $22.00

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.50 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M.D.C. news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,862,880.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,326 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,547,000 after purchasing an additional 539,112 shares during the last quarter. CVentures Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $308,192,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,408,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,998,000 after buying an additional 57,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.