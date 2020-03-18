Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Director Acquires $13,260.00 in Stock

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Director Steven L. Soboroff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $13,260.00.

NYSE MAC traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. 8,572,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Macerich Co has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.17%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Macerich by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,450,000 after buying an additional 515,016 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,039,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,672,000 after acquiring an additional 268,934 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,488,000 after acquiring an additional 366,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,107,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 259,643 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $40,883,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.75 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

