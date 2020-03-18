Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Macerich worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,450,000 after acquiring an additional 515,016 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAC shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. bought 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,924 shares in the company, valued at $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 53,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,615 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. Macerich Co has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

