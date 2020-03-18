Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLI. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLI opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mack Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

